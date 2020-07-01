/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI
Watchemocket
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.
College Hill
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.
Fox Point
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.
Blackstone
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
5 Bed 2 Bath in Fox Point for June - Property Id: 252629 We have a house with 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. There is a lot of space and the unit is very easy to show.
Fox Point
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.
Fox Point
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.
Fox Point
35 Governor St.
35 Governor Street, Providence, RI
This Beautiful Completely Renovated 6 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse on the East side of Providence.
College Hill
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.
Fox Point
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,931
1195 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1228 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
1612-1614 Lonsdale ave 3
1612 Lonsdale Ave, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms avail 7/1 - Property Id: 311122 Great new 3 bedroom on 1st and 2nd floor EVERYTHING NEW Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311122 Property Id 311122 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5898350)
College Hill
306 Hope St
306 Hope Street, Providence, RI
Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 BR Apt. Near Brown, RISD Eastside - Property Id: 310880 Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside. Near Brown University, walk to Thayer Street. Great location! Big bedrooms, nice kitchen and bathroom. No dogs please.
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Conimicut
11 Vohlander St.
11 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops .
Downtown Providence
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.
College Hill
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 All Utilities Included 3 BR Near Brown - Property Id: 220322 Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. We are renovating this unit right now. Free laundry (washer and dryer) inside the unit.
College Hill
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.
Blackstone
211 4th St
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This apartment is located in East Side, mile to Brown University, off Hope Street. Walking distance to beautiful Lippit Park in Blackstone Blvd., stores, banks, delis, restaurants in Hope Street. Excellent location! (RLNE98656)
Mt. Hope
370 Hope St Fl 2
370 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
This apartment is located in East Side. Walking distance to Brown and Thayer Street. (RLNE91285)
