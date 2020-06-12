/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cumberland Hill
19 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
54 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Wadsworth
31 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Providence
17 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
371 S Main Street
371 South Main Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
This is your chance to live on the third and fourth floors of an 18th century warehouse. This beautiful home is next door to the newly opened Plant City Restaurant and is directly across the street from the new pedestrian bridge.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
35 Tappan Street
35 Tappan Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, approx. 1100 sq feet of living space, townhouse style apartment for rent. All new laminate floors, new gorgeous kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Smith Hill
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.
