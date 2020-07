Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

The Warren Apartments offer modern living in one of Rhode Islands most untouched areas. Whether youre looking to soak up the sun in Newport or catch a show in Providence, youre never too far away from the action. With convenient access to the highway, you are only 20 minutes from Providence and 35 minutes from Newport. If you dont feel like traveling, there is always an assortment of local activities at your disposal. Enjoy biking? A half-mile from your door is where one of Rhode Islands longest and most beautiful bike paths is located stretching all the way form East Providence to the shores of Bristol. Warren has also grown into a culinary mecca with restaurants such as Elis Kitchen and The Square Peg. Youll never go hungry again. Give us a call; we would be happy to show you around!