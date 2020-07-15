All apartments in Bristol County
5 Child St 3
5 Child St 3

5 Child Street · (401) 245-0900
Location

5 Child Street, Bristol County, RI 02885

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated Apt in heart of beautiful Warren - Property Id: 287879

The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Child Street (Route 103). The apartment is walking distance to the waterfront, bike path, Town Beach, many great restaurants, local grocery store, other shopping and is on the public bus route.

The entire unit has recently been renovated and boasts beautiful hardwoods, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful skylight which provides refreshing natural light in the kitchen.
You'll love the charm and location of this beautiful property.

Heat and Hot water included at a charge of $100/month - Tenant pays for electricity directly with National Grid
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287879
Property Id 287879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

