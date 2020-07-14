All apartments in Bristol County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

429 Main Street

429 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Main Street, Bristol County, RI 02885

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Historic Warren - Property Id: 301327

Being one of the newest buildings on Main Street, this stunning two story brick building was designed to complement the colonial style and charm of Warren. The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Baker Street (Across from Route 103). The apartments are walking distance to the waterfront, great restaurants, local grocery store, other shopping and the public bus route. Being one of the newest buildings on Main Street, the apartment is ready to be occupied.
Property Id 301327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Main Street have any available units?
429 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol County, RI.
Is 429 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 429 Main Street offer parking?
No, 429 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Main Street have a pool?
No, 429 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 429 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
