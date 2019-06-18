6 Must-Try Restaurants in Pioneer Square, Seattle

Damn The Weather via Instagram

Historic Pioneer Square may be old, but this doesn’t apply to the food. The restaurants in this area are hot, fresh, and their grub is legendary. While the days of the true pioneers are long past, there is no reason you can’t explore exciting new culinary experiences in Pioneer Square, Seattle.

If you’re new to the neighborhood and looking for some local hot spots, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top restaurant picks for one of Seattle’s oldest districts!

1 . The Pink Door

A classic Italian experience. This is a somewhat higher-end restaurant with a classy feel. Their Cheese Board Deluxe is the perfect starter that’ll make anyone’s mouth water. There is plenty here to enjoy though, and while Italian doesn’t always bring seafood to mind, just see if you can resist The Pink Door’s cioppino: Prawns, calamari, white wine broth… it’s a showstopper. This is one of the most popular restaurants in Seattle, so be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.

2 . Shorty’s

I’ll be upfront with you, foodies. This is a bar. It’s got bar food. If you, like me, are in love with bar food, you will be as thrilled as I am when you taste Shorty’s spicy pepper cheese dog. This is an unmistakably American pub experience, so don’t expect anything too fancy. But once start to fill up on German sausage and kraut, and throw down a few games of pinball, you’ll understand why locals love this spot.

3 . Sweet Iron Waffle Bar

Did you know there was such a thing as a waffle bar? You do now. Sweet Iron’s menu is on the brief side, but who needs variety when you can find fulfillment in a gourmet waffle with fresh berry compote and whipped cream? They even dabble in the art of the sundae, offering a masterpiece-level ice cream treat with chocolate sauce, salted caramel, cherries, peanuts, and of course, whipped cream.

4 . Biscuit Bitch

Don’t be turned off by the name, this spot is to die for. Biscuit Bitch’s menu is not for the faint of heart or sensitive of ear. That said, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what your meal is called. A biscuit & gravy dish smothered in cheese, scrambled eggs, and garlic grits is going to taste incredible no matter what sort of vulgar title you want to slap on it. And if it’s vulgar to rapidly devour a “Cheesy Pork N’ Bitch,” so be it.

5 . Damn the Weather

Language, Seattle! Just kidding, I’m here for the food. At Damn the Weather, they don’t have a dinner menu; it’s a “supper” menu. Call it what you want, it’s time to stuff yourself full of pork taquitos. You may think of yourself as a carnivore, but you haven’t tried their roasted parsnip. These will instantly have you feeling like you could live the vegetarian lifestyle. This is more of a cocktails and small plates joint. It’s the perfect place to kick off a lively night out.

6 . Casco Antiguo

You may have guessed from the name that this is a Mexican restaurant. Well, you're wrong! It's a Mexican cantina. Casco Antiguo’s chips and guacamole alone are worth it, but stick around for the Tinga de Pollo. This chili-braised chicken with cilantro and onions is incredible. Cap off the meal with some warm, homemade churros with caramel to dip and you have the recipe for a great meal.