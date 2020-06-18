All apartments in York
9104 HUDSON COURT
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

9104 HUDSON COURT

9104 Hudson Ct · (717) 755-5599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA 17403
Northeast York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
new construction
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning. Public Utilities ~ Tenant Pays All. Groundskeeping and snow removal is included. Convenient access to I-83 and South George Street; perfect for commuters to Baltimore, MD and York, PA.1-3 Bedrooms and 1-2 Bathrooms AvailableElectric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unitCentral Air ConditioningPublic Utilities ~ Tenant Pays AllGas Heat and Electric Hot WaterGroundskeepingStainless Steel AppliancesGarages AvailableOutdoor Rec Area for Pets and ChildrenClub House with Work Out Facility and TV/Rec Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have any available units?
9104 HUDSON COURT has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9104 HUDSON COURT have?
Some of 9104 HUDSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 HUDSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9104 HUDSON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 HUDSON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9104 HUDSON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT offer parking?
No, 9104 HUDSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9104 HUDSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have a pool?
No, 9104 HUDSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 9104 HUDSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9104 HUDSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9104 HUDSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9104 HUDSON COURT has units with air conditioning.
