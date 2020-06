Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom

- 1 bath



This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with fee. No Off-street parking. No Section 8.



(RLNE2775009)