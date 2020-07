Amenities

Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom. Off-street parking. Convenient location with easy access to Route 30 & I83 and close to shopping, restaurants, etc.Monthly $900 per month rent includes the condo fee and up to $75.00 toward water and sewer. Any amount over $75.00 for water and sewer the Tennant will pay landlord the difference. Condo Docs are in Associated Docs.