lower lawrenceville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
331 Apartments for rent in Lower Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, PA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3819 Cabinet Way
3819 Cabinet Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3819 Cabinet Way Available 07/15/20 3819 Cabinet Way - Three Bedrooms One and a Half Baths Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counters Stainless Appliances Ceramic Tiled Bath Laundry Central Air (RLNE5919855)
Results within 1 mile of Lower Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
544 sqft
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:35pm
7 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 43rd St Unit 2
149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4415 Plummer Street
4415 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Pristine Home in Lawrenceville - Property Id: 50444 Awesome brand new home in Lawrenceville. Walking distance to the main drag on Butler. 1 bed and 1 bath with an lofted office on the 3rd floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4925 Friendship Ave. Apt. 6
4925 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 or 3 Bedroom Friendship Park / Bloomfield Pittsburgh $1,400 Next to West Penn Hospital! / New Cabinets and Granite - This Large 3rd Floor Apartment has a nice scenic but private view of Friendship Park and is in the process of getting a completely
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Melwood Ave
361 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
2605 sqft
361 Melwood Ave Available 08/01/20 Student housing with off street parking AND large room sizes!!! - Student housing available for the 2020-2021 school year! Free laundry, free offstreet parking, 6 large bedrooms, 2 baths- this home is the perfect
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
334 Hancock St Apt 1A
334 Hancock St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lawrenceville (Polish Hill). Washer and Dryer in the building. No pets allowed. 2 story apartment with the living room on the main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Liberty Ave # 2
4517 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1st! Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Bloomfield - 2nd Floor Apartment! Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Central A/C; Laundry in Unit; Porch; $1,095/month + utilities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 45th St Unit 2G
212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location! Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3035 Spring Way
3035 Spring Way, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Be the first to occupy this newly renovated townhome located between the Strip District and Lower Lawrenceville! This home features a large, loft-style bedroom on the second floor with full bath and walk-in closet The lower level can act as an
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
745 S Millvale Ave
745 South Millvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1600 sqft
Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288 Available for Spring occupancy at $2395/month.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4628 Carroll St
4628 Carroll Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Whole house for rent-- convenient to everything - Property Id: 117774 House is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4219 Geneva St
4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville! Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown
