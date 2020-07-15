Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking elevator garage gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

4600 Bayard Street, apt. 203 Available 08/15/20 1BR in Bayard Manor available for move in August 15 - Utilities included in rent (water, electric, gas, heat, sewer, garbage)



Walking into Bayard Manor, you are immediately in awe of the craftsmanship and architectural details. Stained glass and beautifully carved wood will welcome you home each day.



This building sits equidistant from both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, approximately four blocks away from each campus. With a youthful vibrancy throughout the building, the Bayard Manor is graduate student living at its best.



No Dogs Allowed



