Bayard Manor
Bayard Manor

4600 Bayard Street · (412) 365-4053
Location

4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
North Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4600 Bayard Street, apt. 203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayard Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
garage
gym
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
elevator
garage
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
4600 Bayard Street, apt. 203 Available 08/15/20 1BR in Bayard Manor available for move in August 15 - Utilities included in rent (water, electric, gas, heat, sewer, garbage)

Walking into Bayard Manor, you are immediately in awe of the craftsmanship and architectural details. Stained glass and beautifully carved wood will welcome you home each day.

This building sits equidistant from both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, approximately four blocks away from each campus. With a youthful vibrancy throughout the building, the Bayard Manor is graduate student living at its best.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4654252)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered, Must be Declawed
Parking Details: City Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayard Manor have any available units?
Bayard Manor has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayard Manor have?
Some of Bayard Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayard Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Bayard Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayard Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayard Manor is pet friendly.
Does Bayard Manor offer parking?
Yes, Bayard Manor offers parking.
Does Bayard Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayard Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayard Manor have a pool?
No, Bayard Manor does not have a pool.
Does Bayard Manor have accessible units?
No, Bayard Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Bayard Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Bayard Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
