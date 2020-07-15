Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:59 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near LRC
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.
