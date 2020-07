Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 311 Oakland Ave is a spacious 3 BR apartment in the heart of Oakland!



Property Highlights:

- Large basement for storage

- Washer/Dryer in building

- Abundant on street parking

- Abundant sunlight

- Eat-in kitchen

- Tenants pay utilities

- Large fenced in yard

- Pets on case by case basis (fees apply)



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE5969049)