235 Renova St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout!



This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood. Close driving distance to Hazelwood, Squirrel Hill, Southside, Oakland, Downtown, and Waterfront Mall.



New floors and paint throughout.



- Rent is $895/month.

- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.

- Pets allowed within criteria. We do a $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and a $30/month pet fee per pet.

- No smoking, please.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



(RLNE5896693)