Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

235 Renova St

235 Renova Street · (412) 904-1083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Renova Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Hazelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 235 Renova St · Avail. now

$845

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout!

This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood. Close driving distance to Hazelwood, Squirrel Hill, Southside, Oakland, Downtown, and Waterfront Mall.

New floors and paint throughout.

- Rent is $895/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria. We do a $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and a $30/month pet fee per pet.
- No smoking, please.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5896693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Renova St have any available units?
235 Renova St has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 235 Renova St currently offering any rent specials?
235 Renova St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Renova St pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Renova St is pet friendly.
Does 235 Renova St offer parking?
No, 235 Renova St does not offer parking.
Does 235 Renova St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Renova St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Renova St have a pool?
No, 235 Renova St does not have a pool.
Does 235 Renova St have accessible units?
No, 235 Renova St does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Renova St have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Renova St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Renova St have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Renova St does not have units with air conditioning.
