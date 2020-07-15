235 Renova St

Amenities
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout!
This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood. Close driving distance to Hazelwood, Squirrel Hill, Southside, Oakland, Downtown, and Waterfront Mall.
New floors and paint throughout.
- Rent is $895/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria. We do a $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and a $30/month pet fee per pet.
- No smoking, please.
Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz
(RLNE5896693)