Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovation in the desirable Manchester! Awesome location, close stadiums, casino, downtown and the North Shore. Freshly painted with new flooring throughout. 2 bedrooms with 3rd smaller (bonus) room perfect for office. Amazing new bathroom and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances Central air, off street parking space and more!

