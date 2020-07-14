Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar guest parking internet access key fob access smoke-free community

Shadyside Commons is located in the coveted Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Conveniently located to Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, this newly-renovated apartment community is smoke-free and offers on-site parking, a newly renovated lobby and courtyard and a complimentary on-site fitness center.



Our pet-friendly apartments include modern kitchens and baths, ample closet space with adjustable shelving and custom storage, in-suite washers & dryers, high ceilings and large expansive windows. Contact us today to schedule an ON DEMAND virtual tour!