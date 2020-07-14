Shadyside Commons

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: N/a
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/a
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds and 50lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned Gated Lot -$75 per month and Garage Parking -$125 per month.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers no charge to residents