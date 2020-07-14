All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Shadyside Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Shadyside Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Shadyside Commons

401 Amberson Ave · (412) 201-0240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Shadyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 482-0221 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 482-0209 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 482-0151 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 754 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadyside Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
smoke-free community
Shadyside Commons is located in the coveted Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Conveniently located to Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, this newly-renovated apartment community is smoke-free and offers on-site parking, a newly renovated lobby and courtyard and a complimentary on-site fitness center.

Our pet-friendly apartments include modern kitchens and baths, ample closet space with adjustable shelving and custom storage, in-suite washers & dryers, high ceilings and large expansive windows. Contact us today to schedule an ON DEMAND virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: N/a
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/a
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds and 50lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned Gated Lot -$75 per month and Garage Parking -$125 per month.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers no charge to residents

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadyside Commons have any available units?
Shadyside Commons has 5 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadyside Commons have?
Some of Shadyside Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadyside Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Shadyside Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadyside Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadyside Commons is pet friendly.
Does Shadyside Commons offer parking?
Yes, Shadyside Commons offers parking.
Does Shadyside Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadyside Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadyside Commons have a pool?
No, Shadyside Commons does not have a pool.
Does Shadyside Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Shadyside Commons has accessible units.
Does Shadyside Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadyside Commons has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shadyside Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity