Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park green community internet access volleyball court

Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living. Close to downtown, 376, 79, Robinson and more! We are a gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour tanning bed, picnic pavilion with sand volley ball, dog park, dog spa, and onsite security. All our townhomes have central air and forced air heat. We are centrally located along a bus route, just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation.