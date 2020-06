Amenities

Welcome to this newly renovated second floor apartment in Phoenixville. This space offers spacious room and great storage space. Living room with slider to balcony. The eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Two large bedrooms and new hallway bathroom. Lots of natural lighting throughout. The building offers extra insulation to keep the space warm or cool. 2 Wall unit air conditioners included. New laminate wood look flooring throughout. Tenants pay for electric and electric heating. 1 Parking lot space per unit. First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required to move in. NO Pets or Smoking. Available Immediately.