This Phoenixville 2nd floor apartment is located only a few blocks from Downtown Restaurants, Entertainment, Farmers Market and much more. Everything has been newly renovated and is available for immediate occupancy. Enter from the rear covered steps and shared porch. Open kitchen and living room. The main bedroom is huge and offers a walk in closet. Additional room makes for a great office/ den (no window or closet). The new hallway bathroom offers a stacked washer and dryer. 1 wall unit A/C included. Tenants pay for electric and electric heating. NO Pets or Smoking. First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit Required.