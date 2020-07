Amenities

Cute, updated and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Pen Argyl S.D. Off street parking with a great backyard and quite setting. This property has been renovated in the last 2 years. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash and lawn care. Tenant pays oil heat, hot water, electric, cable and snow removal. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. There is no on-site laundry hook up. Call today for an appointment.