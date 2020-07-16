All apartments in Montgomery County
237 HOLLY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

237 HOLLY DRIVE

237 Holly Drive · (610) 630-3700
Location

237 Holly Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Rental Unit in King of Prussia. Walk into this Unit , featuring tile floor throughout the whole first floor. Dining Rm, Kitchen with Pantry, Family Rm with rear Slider to Patio, Coat Closet and Powder Rm complete the first floor. 2nd Floor features Large Master Bedroom with Parkay Floor and plenty of closet space. 2nd Bedroom has Parkay Flooring and 3rd Bedroom features carpet. Full Hall Bath with Double Bowl Vanity, Shower and Washer and Dryer. Very Well Maintained. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have any available units?
237 HOLLY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have?
Some of 237 HOLLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 HOLLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
237 HOLLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 HOLLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 237 HOLLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 237 HOLLY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 HOLLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 237 HOLLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 237 HOLLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 HOLLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 HOLLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 HOLLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
