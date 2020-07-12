Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel granite counters oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments package receiving volleyball court

Meadowbrook is a pet-friendly apartment community on 125 scenic acres in Huntingdon Valley, just 13 miles from Center City Philadelphia. These Huntingdon Valley apartment rentals near Philadelphia feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with a washer and dryer. Custom accent walls, expansive living areas, large bedrooms, individually controlled heat, and central air. Our contemporary kitchens are designed to provide you with the best in-home culinary experience possible, with stainless steel appliances, maple flooring, striking cabinetry, and versatile storage options in your apartment kitchen. Amenities include free gardening plots, Olympic sized pool, tennis courts, private off-leash dog park, and free membership to our fully equipped fitness center with sauna and locker rooms.