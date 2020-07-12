All apartments in Feasterville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Meadowbrook

200 Meadowbrook Dr · (321) 203-0557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA 19006
Huntingdon Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 459 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 907 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 851 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 439 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
volleyball court
Meadowbrook is a pet-friendly apartment community on 125 scenic acres in Huntingdon Valley, just 13 miles from Center City Philadelphia. These Huntingdon Valley apartment rentals near Philadelphia feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with a washer and dryer. Custom accent walls, expansive living areas, large bedrooms, individually controlled heat, and central air. Our contemporary kitchens are designed to provide you with the best in-home culinary experience possible, with stainless steel appliances, maple flooring, striking cabinetry, and versatile storage options in your apartment kitchen. Amenities include free gardening plots, Olympic sized pool, tennis courts, private off-leash dog park, and free membership to our fully equipped fitness center with sauna and locker rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (1 pet) $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowbrook have any available units?
Meadowbrook has 8 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadowbrook have?
Some of Meadowbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Meadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Meadowbrook offers parking.
Does Meadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadowbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Meadowbrook has a pool.
Does Meadowbrook have accessible units?
No, Meadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowbrook has units with air conditioning.
