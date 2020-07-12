Amenities
Meadowbrook is a pet-friendly apartment community on 125 scenic acres in Huntingdon Valley, just 13 miles from Center City Philadelphia. These Huntingdon Valley apartment rentals near Philadelphia feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with a washer and dryer. Custom accent walls, expansive living areas, large bedrooms, individually controlled heat, and central air. Our contemporary kitchens are designed to provide you with the best in-home culinary experience possible, with stainless steel appliances, maple flooring, striking cabinetry, and versatile storage options in your apartment kitchen. Amenities include free gardening plots, Olympic sized pool, tennis courts, private off-leash dog park, and free membership to our fully equipped fitness center with sauna and locker rooms.