1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan playground

Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you. Awarding winning schools, community pool and playground- can't list all the amenities to living in The Meadows of Mont Clare. Private entrance into large living room, dining room, office, updated kitchen, then three full bedrooms with good closets, hall bath and master bath. professionally managed for ease of tenancy. No less than 12 month lease.