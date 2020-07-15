All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE

1101 Meadowview Lane · (610) 687-5280
Location

1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19453

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you. Awarding winning schools, community pool and playground- can't list all the amenities to living in The Meadows of Mont Clare. Private entrance into large living room, dining room, office, updated kitchen, then three full bedrooms with good closets, hall bath and master bath. professionally managed for ease of tenancy. No less than 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have any available units?
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have?
Some of 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
