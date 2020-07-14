All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

108 THOROUGHBRED COURT

108 Thoroughbred Court · (215) 565-6187
Location

108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA 19454

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court. And In Top rated Blue Ribbon Montgomery Elementary school. Hard to find this quality of living in those small and tight developments. Formal living and dinning combination. Brand new stainless appliances in full kitchen, Bright vaulted breakfast room with skylights. Sun-filled adjacent Family Rm w/ fireplace with French door open to the deck and back yard. Second floor features conveniently placed laundry area and linen closet, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceilings, his & her closets, sitting area and luxurious private bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms, extra closets and a full hall bathroom complete the upstairs. Tons of storage space with full basement and one-car garage! Owners pay HOA fees. Conveniently located to the new 202 bypass(minutes to Doylestown) with beautiful bike & walking trails. Rt 309,PA Turnpike Just minutes from so many shops, theaters, schools and parks!Pictures are from previous listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have any available units?
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have?
Some of 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT offer parking?
Yes, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT offers parking.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have a pool?
No, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT does not have a pool.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have accessible units?
No, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 THOROUGHBRED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
