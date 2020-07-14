108 THOROUGHBRED COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room tennis court

Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court. And In Top rated Blue Ribbon Montgomery Elementary school. Hard to find this quality of living in those small and tight developments. Formal living and dinning combination. Brand new stainless appliances in full kitchen, Bright vaulted breakfast room with skylights. Sun-filled adjacent Family Rm w/ fireplace with French door open to the deck and back yard. Second floor features conveniently placed laundry area and linen closet, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceilings, his & her closets, sitting area and luxurious private bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms, extra closets and a full hall bathroom complete the upstairs. Tons of storage space with full basement and one-car garage! Owners pay HOA fees. Conveniently located to the new 202 bypass(minutes to Doylestown) with beautiful bike & walking trails. Rt 309,PA Turnpike Just minutes from so many shops, theaters, schools and parks!Pictures are from previous listing