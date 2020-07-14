Madison Providence

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person application fee
Move-in Fees: $100 nonrefundable admin fee, Sewer: $23 Trash: $12.50 Billing Fee: $3.45
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash- $15 per month, Sewer- $20.50 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Free parking, garages available for $165 per month.
Storage Details: Storage available for $35-$75 per month