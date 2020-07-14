All apartments in Collegeville
Find more places like Madison Providence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collegeville, PA
/
Madison Providence
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Madison Providence

550 Campus Dr · (484) 864-5192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Collegeville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA 19426

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1502 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1409 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 1619 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,156

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Providence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Our community offers residents newly-built 1 and 2-bedroom apartments and townhomes with quality finishes in designer kitchens with maple cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplashes, and breakfast bars. In addition to the amazing calendar of resident events, ranging from Book Club to Boot Camp and everything in between, you’ll enjoy access to an abundant amenity package to fit your lifestyle. Indoor features include a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen and fireplace lounge, dog wash station, fully-equipped fitness center, business center, and complimentary WiFi. Outside, you’ll find a sparkling pool with cabanas, kitchen/bar/grilling area, fire pits, a dog park, and entry to the Perkiomen Trail, which provides access to Philadelphia and Valley Forge.

A multitude of shops and restaurants await within walking distance at

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person application fee
Move-in Fees: $100 nonrefundable admin fee, Sewer: $23 Trash: $12.50 Billing Fee: $3.45
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash- $15 per month, Sewer- $20.50 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Free parking, garages available for $165 per month.
Storage Details: Storage available for $35-$75 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Providence have any available units?
Madison Providence has 18 units available starting at $1,553 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Providence have?
Some of Madison Providence's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Providence currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Providence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Providence pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Providence is pet friendly.
Does Madison Providence offer parking?
Yes, Madison Providence offers parking.
Does Madison Providence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Providence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Providence have a pool?
Yes, Madison Providence has a pool.
Does Madison Providence have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Providence has accessible units.
Does Madison Providence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Providence has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Providence have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Providence has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Madison Providence?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Collegeville 1 BedroomsCollegeville 2 Bedrooms
Collegeville Accessible ApartmentsCollegeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Collegeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA
Spring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PADublin, PAGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity