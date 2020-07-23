231 Snapdragon Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the livable area to over 2,200 SF !!. This property is professionally managed, has 9' first floor ceilings, a large master suite central a/c, an open floor plan and much more.



We're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 600. No pets please



(RLNE2080199)