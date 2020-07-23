All apartments in Lehigh County
231 Snapdragon Way

231 Snapdragon Way · No Longer Available
Location

231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA 18104

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the livable area to over 2,200 SF !!. This property is professionally managed, has 9' first floor ceilings, a large master suite central a/c, an open floor plan and much more.

We're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 600. No pets please

(RLNE2080199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Snapdragon Way have any available units?
231 Snapdragon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh County, PA.
What amenities does 231 Snapdragon Way have?
Some of 231 Snapdragon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Snapdragon Way currently offering any rent specials?
231 Snapdragon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Snapdragon Way pet-friendly?
No, 231 Snapdragon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh County.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way offer parking?
Yes, 231 Snapdragon Way offers parking.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Snapdragon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way have a pool?
No, 231 Snapdragon Way does not have a pool.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way have accessible units?
No, 231 Snapdragon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Snapdragon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Snapdragon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Snapdragon Way has units with air conditioning.
