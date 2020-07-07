Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard doorman e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal playground

Valley Forge Towers North is King of Prussia's all inclusive, luxury high rise. Pamper yourself with our hotel-style amenity package featuring daily breakfast, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with sunning deck. Enjoy working out at our state-of-the-art fitness center, followed by some relaxation in our sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi. Our contemporary social lounge has it all with complimentary wifi, large screen televisions, and DVD lending library. The services do not stop there; our concierge is always available to help you take packages up to your apartment home, recommend where to catch the latest show, or even where to dine. Valley Forge Towers North is situated in the beautiful historic Valley Forge Park and features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with designer kitchens & baths, granite counter tops, ceramic tiling, stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryers. Enjoy the view from your full length terrace over looking scenic river views.