Home
/
King of Prussia, PA
/
Valley Forge Towers North
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Valley Forge Towers North

Open Now until 6pm
3000 W Valley Forge Cir · (610) 624-8120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0556 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,502

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1548 · Avail. now

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0649 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1550 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,703

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1143 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,916

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0553 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 0852 · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Forge Towers North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
Valley Forge Towers North is King of Prussia's all inclusive, luxury high rise. Pamper yourself with our hotel-style amenity package featuring daily breakfast, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with sunning deck. Enjoy working out at our state-of-the-art fitness center, followed by some relaxation in our sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi. Our contemporary social lounge has it all with complimentary wifi, large screen televisions, and DVD lending library. The services do not stop there; our concierge is always available to help you take packages up to your apartment home, recommend where to catch the latest show, or even where to dine. Valley Forge Towers North is situated in the beautiful historic Valley Forge Park and features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with designer kitchens & baths, granite counter tops, ceramic tiling, stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryers. Enjoy the view from your full length terrace over looking scenic river views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: One months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: 350
rent: 35
Cats
deposit: 300
rent: 0
Storage Details: Ranging for $65 to $130
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valley Forge Towers North have any available units?
Valley Forge Towers North has 13 units available starting at $1,502 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does Valley Forge Towers North have?
Some of Valley Forge Towers North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Forge Towers North currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Forge Towers North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Forge Towers North pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North is pet friendly.
Does Valley Forge Towers North offer parking?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North offers parking.
Does Valley Forge Towers North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Forge Towers North have a pool?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North has a pool.
Does Valley Forge Towers North have accessible units?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North has accessible units.
Does Valley Forge Towers North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Forge Towers North has units with dishwashers.

