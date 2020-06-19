All apartments in Easton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1127 Spruce St

1127 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Spruce Street, Easton, PA 18042
West Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Easton - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. This home features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and new appliances. All new windows throughout, finished attic, laundry hookup, and nice yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with addition fee. Tenants responsible for all utilities(Water, Sewer, Water and Electric) Electric Heat, Stove and Hot Water. Available Now!

Please Schedule a Showing. We still have to follow Covid 19 Rules when we do showings. Which means you must wear a MASK and GLOVES(which you supply). Only 2 People can attend(that's counting kids also). If bringing children they have to have a mask and gloves also. So when you come for a showing ONLY 2 people can come at a scheduled time and only people who will be residing in the home. If you are experience any symptoms please cancel your showing

To schedule a showing, follow this link: www.Empire4Rent.com/schedule-a-showing/

(RLNE5732690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Spruce St have any available units?
1127 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Easton, PA.
What amenities does 1127 Spruce St have?
Some of 1127 Spruce St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Spruce St offer parking?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
