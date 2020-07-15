Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

This completely renovated home has the perfect balance of farmhouse style with modern amenities. Enter the front door and you are welcomed into the highly sought after open-concept Kitchen and Dining Room. The sunny Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop and a butcher block island. The large Family Room includes a wood burning fireplace with marble surround, recessed and sconce lighting, and tons of natural light. Off the Kitchen is a large Mud Room with backyard patio access and Laundry Room with new washer & dryer. The first floor also has a Bedroom En-suite which can be used as an Office. Upstairs there are 2 Bedrooms, Full Hall Bathroom and a beautiful Master En-suite with exposed original beams throughout. The Master Bedroom with its vaulted ceiling leads into a large walk-in closet and a luxurious full bathroom. This home is situated upon a tranquil corner lot with a large flat backyard. The backyard patio is generously sized and perfect for a table, BBQ grill and entertaining. This is a complete renovation with new roof, well, septic system, 200amp electric service, appliances and HVAC systems. Original hardwood floors throughout were refinished last year. Truly a Move-in-Ready Home! The property is perfectly located for anyone who loves the outdoors. It's a quick walk to access the Delaware Canal Towpath Trail (a 59-mile trail along the Delaware river). 6687 Fleecydale Road is one of the most picturesque and sought-after locations in the area. A close walk or drive to the amazing Lumberville General Store, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Carversville Kitchen. Don't miss out. Schedule a virtual tour today. Rent will be $3,700/month. Asking First Months, Last Months and Security Deposit at signing of the lease. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Also available for sale. Pets at landlords discretion.