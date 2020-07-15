All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like
6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD

6687 Fleecy Dale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6687 Fleecy Dale Road, Bucks County, PA 18933

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This completely renovated home has the perfect balance of farmhouse style with modern amenities. Enter the front door and you are welcomed into the highly sought after open-concept Kitchen and Dining Room. The sunny Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop and a butcher block island. The large Family Room includes a wood burning fireplace with marble surround, recessed and sconce lighting, and tons of natural light. Off the Kitchen is a large Mud Room with backyard patio access and Laundry Room with new washer & dryer. The first floor also has a Bedroom En-suite which can be used as an Office. Upstairs there are 2 Bedrooms, Full Hall Bathroom and a beautiful Master En-suite with exposed original beams throughout. The Master Bedroom with its vaulted ceiling leads into a large walk-in closet and a luxurious full bathroom. This home is situated upon a tranquil corner lot with a large flat backyard. The backyard patio is generously sized and perfect for a table, BBQ grill and entertaining. This is a complete renovation with new roof, well, septic system, 200amp electric service, appliances and HVAC systems. Original hardwood floors throughout were refinished last year. Truly a Move-in-Ready Home! The property is perfectly located for anyone who loves the outdoors. It's a quick walk to access the Delaware Canal Towpath Trail (a 59-mile trail along the Delaware river). 6687 Fleecydale Road is one of the most picturesque and sought-after locations in the area. A close walk or drive to the amazing Lumberville General Store, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Carversville Kitchen. Don't miss out. Schedule a virtual tour today. Rent will be $3,700/month. Asking First Months, Last Months and Security Deposit at signing of the lease. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Also available for sale. Pets at landlords discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr
Mechanicsville, PA 19020
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd
Eddington, PA 19020
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy
Langhorne, PA 19047
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct
Sellersville, PA 18960
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St
Doylestown, PA 18901
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd
Croydon, PA 19021
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive
Chalfont, PA 18914
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have any available units?
6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have?
Some of 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6687 FLEECYDALE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PABlue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University