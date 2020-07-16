All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:41 PM

5706 FLEETWING DRIVE

5706 Fleetwing Drive · (215) 860-4200
Location

5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA 19057

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room. Home was freshly painted, offers gas heat, new carpets throughout as well as other upgrades throughout. This home is also located directly across the street from a playground! Property will be available for Rent by Feb 15. 3 Months Rent Required for Move In.Tenants must have a clean rental history including no evictions. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have any available units?
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have?
Some of 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 FLEETWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
