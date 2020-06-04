3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD

Amenities

Want to escape the City and head to beautiful Bucks County?? This stunning custom French Chateau Style home in the heart of Solebury Township, Bucks County, within walking distance to downtown NEW HOPE is available!! Set way back off of the street down a long windy tree-lined drive, sits this magnificent estate. Main level master suite with HUGE walk in closest and sumptuous bath, 3 additional bedrooms (one ensuite) upstairs and an additional guest suite located above the attached garage with its own entrance!! Across from the main house is a stunning carriage house style garage that could easily fit 6 cars , and above are TWO fabulous apartments (a one bedroom and a two bedroom) that you could have for extended family/friends OR rent them out to offset your monthly carrying costs (per landlord approval). Short term lease (HOUSE ONLY) available at $20,000 per month