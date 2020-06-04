All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD

3728 Windy Bush Road · (267) 614-6484
Location

3728 Windy Bush Road, Bucks County, PA 18938

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7625 sqft

Amenities

garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Want to escape the City and head to beautiful Bucks County?? This stunning custom French Chateau Style home in the heart of Solebury Township, Bucks County, within walking distance to downtown NEW HOPE is available!! Set way back off of the street down a long windy tree-lined drive, sits this magnificent estate. Main level master suite with HUGE walk in closest and sumptuous bath, 3 additional bedrooms (one ensuite) upstairs and an additional guest suite located above the attached garage with its own entrance!! Across from the main house is a stunning carriage house style garage that could easily fit 6 cars , and above are TWO fabulous apartments (a one bedroom and a two bedroom) that you could have for extended family/friends OR rent them out to offset your monthly carrying costs (per landlord approval). Short term lease (HOUSE ONLY) available at $20,000 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 19 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have any available units?
3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD offers parking.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have a pool?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
