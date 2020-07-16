All apartments in Bucks County
1380 BRISTOL PIKE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:33 AM

1380 BRISTOL PIKE

1380 Bristol Pike · (215) 757-6100
Location

1380 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA 19067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1519 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools. Here is your opportunity to rent this remodeled 3 bedroom Cape with 1 full bath, Central Air, Dining Room,New Carpet, Freshly Painted,Double Driveway and Basement will not last.The Country kitchen has plenty of oak cabinets and White Appliances.The living room is bright and airy with the windows,fresh paint and new carpeting which flows into the spacious Dining Room ready to entertain this Holiday. The 3 nice size bedrooms have the same continuous new carpeting.The full bathroom has a linen closet and freshly painted.The basement has great storage, laundry area, and bilco doors to the side yard.Required first month rent, last month rent and one mont security, please complete rental application along with credit reports, background check.Tenant is responsible for the oil contract, yard maintenance, electric,heating oil, sewer, water, cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have any available units?
1380 BRISTOL PIKE has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have?
Some of 1380 BRISTOL PIKE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 BRISTOL PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
1380 BRISTOL PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 BRISTOL PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE offers parking.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have a pool?
No, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have accessible units?
No, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 BRISTOL PIKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1380 BRISTOL PIKE has units with air conditioning.
