1380 BRISTOL PIKE

Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools. Here is your opportunity to rent this remodeled 3 bedroom Cape with 1 full bath, Central Air, Dining Room,New Carpet, Freshly Painted,Double Driveway and Basement will not last.The Country kitchen has plenty of oak cabinets and White Appliances.The living room is bright and airy with the windows,fresh paint and new carpeting which flows into the spacious Dining Room ready to entertain this Holiday. The 3 nice size bedrooms have the same continuous new carpeting.The full bathroom has a linen closet and freshly painted.The basement has great storage, laundry area, and bilco doors to the side yard.Required first month rent, last month rent and one mont security, please complete rental application along with credit reports, background check.Tenant is responsible for the oil contract, yard maintenance, electric,heating oil, sewer, water, cable.