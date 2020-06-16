All apartments in Bethlehem
Location

720 High St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist. Bethlehem, PA - Property Id: 69118

$1300 a month rent includes water/sewer & gas heat

This entire 2 Bedroom Apartment is Newly Painted with 1 Bathroom, Renovated Refinished Hardwood Floors in the two bedrooms, New Living Room Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Kitchen, with New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and New Stainless Steel Electric Oven, Two Bedrooms (one a walk-thru), Basement Storage, plus Direct access to Full Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. (The Yard is shared by the existing tenants and the manager/neighbor/fix it guy and his family).

Owner pays for gas heat, sewer and water. Tenant Duties: Trash removal/recycling, snow/ice removal/lawn and shrubbery care, electric/cable/satellite TV, parking permit, pest/rodent control/bed bugs and telephone. NO PETS & No SMOKING!

A Filled out and Completed RENTERS APPLICATION.

2018 and 2019 Tax Year Taxes
3 months of Pay Stubs
Drivers License
2020 Credit Score and Credit Check

Contact Miles @ (347) 248-2864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69118
Property Id 69118

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 High Street 1 have any available units?
720 High Street 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 High Street 1 have?
Some of 720 High Street 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 High Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
720 High Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 High Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 720 High Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 720 High Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 720 High Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 720 High Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 High Street 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 High Street 1 have a pool?
No, 720 High Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 720 High Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 720 High Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 High Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 High Street 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 High Street 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 High Street 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
