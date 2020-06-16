720 High Street 1

Amenities
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist. Bethlehem, PA - Property Id: 69118
$1300 a month rent includes water/sewer & gas heat
This entire 2 Bedroom Apartment is Newly Painted with 1 Bathroom, Renovated Refinished Hardwood Floors in the two bedrooms, New Living Room Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Kitchen, with New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and New Stainless Steel Electric Oven, Two Bedrooms (one a walk-thru), Basement Storage, plus Direct access to Full Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. (The Yard is shared by the existing tenants and the manager/neighbor/fix it guy and his family).
Owner pays for gas heat, sewer and water. Tenant Duties: Trash removal/recycling, snow/ice removal/lawn and shrubbery care, electric/cable/satellite TV, parking permit, pest/rodent control/bed bugs and telephone. NO PETS & No SMOKING!
A Filled out and Completed RENTERS APPLICATION.
2018 and 2019 Tax Year Taxes
3 months of Pay Stubs
Drivers License
2020 Credit Score and Credit Check
Contact Miles @ (347) 248-2864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69118
