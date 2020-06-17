69 East Goepp Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

MODERN, GIGANTIC, & IMMACULATE are 3 words tht best describe this 3 bed, 1 bath Downtown Bethlehem apartment conveniently located in this fully renovated building at the corner of Goepp & Center. This unit was totally gutted and renovated just 1 year ago, and is larger than most single family homes. Spacious living areas on both the 2nd & 3rd floors, large bedrooms w/ ample closet space, renovated kitchen w/ granite tops, SS appliances (gas range), economical gas heat, & a 1 car off-street parking space. LL pays trash, tenants pay all other utilities. Credit & background check required, 1st month & security due upon lease signing. Ready for immediate occupancy, so be sure to apply today!