Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

69 East Goepp Street

69 E Goepp St · (484) 550-2530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 E Goepp St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd/3rd flr · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
MODERN, GIGANTIC, & IMMACULATE are 3 words tht best describe this 3 bed, 1 bath Downtown Bethlehem apartment conveniently located in this fully renovated building at the corner of Goepp & Center. This unit was totally gutted and renovated just 1 year ago, and is larger than most single family homes. Spacious living areas on both the 2nd & 3rd floors, large bedrooms w/ ample closet space, renovated kitchen w/ granite tops, SS appliances (gas range), economical gas heat, & a 1 car off-street parking space. LL pays trash, tenants pay all other utilities. Credit & background check required, 1st month & security due upon lease signing. Ready for immediate occupancy, so be sure to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 East Goepp Street have any available units?
69 East Goepp Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 East Goepp Street have?
Some of 69 East Goepp Street's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 East Goepp Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 East Goepp Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 East Goepp Street pet-friendly?
No, 69 East Goepp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 69 East Goepp Street offer parking?
Yes, 69 East Goepp Street does offer parking.
Does 69 East Goepp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 East Goepp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 East Goepp Street have a pool?
No, 69 East Goepp Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 East Goepp Street have accessible units?
No, 69 East Goepp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 East Goepp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 East Goepp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 East Goepp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 East Goepp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
