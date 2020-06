Amenities

3 Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is very efficient! Ideal and central location to Downtown Main Street Bethlehem, Sands Casino, Route 78, Route 22 and Liberty High School! Schedule your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855042)