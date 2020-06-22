All apartments in Bethlehem
523 Second Avenue 10

523 2nd Ave · (917) 435-7646
Location

523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018
West Bethlehem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758

Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building. Hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven and microwave, Brazilian cherry cabinetry, walk-in showers. Loft building under new ownership with recently completed building renovations. Secure building with video/cctv, alarm monitoring and sprinkler system. Onsite laundry facility and fitness center. Landlord responsible for water/sewer and garbage removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable/internet. Parking included. Maximum Two (2) Cats Permitted.
Property Id 298758

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have any available units?
523 Second Avenue 10 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Second Avenue 10 have?
Some of 523 Second Avenue 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Second Avenue 10 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Second Avenue 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Second Avenue 10 pet-friendly?
No, 523 Second Avenue 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 offer parking?
Yes, 523 Second Avenue 10 does offer parking.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Second Avenue 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have a pool?
No, 523 Second Avenue 10 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have accessible units?
No, 523 Second Avenue 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Second Avenue 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Second Avenue 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Second Avenue 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
