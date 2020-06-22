523 Second Avenue 10

Amenities
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758
Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building. Hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven and microwave, Brazilian cherry cabinetry, walk-in showers. Loft building under new ownership with recently completed building renovations. Secure building with video/cctv, alarm monitoring and sprinkler system. Onsite laundry facility and fitness center. Landlord responsible for water/sewer and garbage removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable/internet. Parking included. Maximum Two (2) Cats Permitted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298758
Property Id 298758
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5850724)