22 School Ln 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806



AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District



CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking!



Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This well maintained 1st floor 2 bedroom + a bonus room spacious apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite neighborhood. The apartment has a private entrance and comes with tons of natural light, a big wrap around porch (250 sqf, was refinished and repainted) for you to enjoy during the summer time and a bonus room with brand new floor tile made in Spain. The stunning and sunny bedrooms are in good size, one bedroom with 3 bay windows, another bedroom with three huge sunny windows.



Brand new kitchen tile installed! Brand new bathroom tile installed! Brand new WaterSense EPA Certified toilet installed (flush power at 10)! Go green!



It is just a short walk away (one block away from Rt 30, East Lancaster Ave and less than five minutes walk to train station).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108806

Property Id 108806



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804789)