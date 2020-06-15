All apartments in Ardmore
22 School Ln · (215) 352-4324
Location

22 School Ln, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806

AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District

CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking!

Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This well maintained 1st floor 2 bedroom + a bonus room spacious apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite neighborhood. The apartment has a private entrance and comes with tons of natural light, a big wrap around porch (250 sqf, was refinished and repainted) for you to enjoy during the summer time and a bonus room with brand new floor tile made in Spain. The stunning and sunny bedrooms are in good size, one bedroom with 3 bay windows, another bedroom with three huge sunny windows.

Brand new kitchen tile installed! Brand new bathroom tile installed! Brand new WaterSense EPA Certified toilet installed (flush power at 10)! Go green!

It is just a short walk away (one block away from Rt 30, East Lancaster Ave and less than five minutes walk to train station).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108806
Property Id 108806

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 School Ln 1 have any available units?
22 School Ln 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 School Ln 1 have?
Some of 22 School Ln 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 School Ln 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22 School Ln 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 School Ln 1 pet-friendly?
No, 22 School Ln 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 22 School Ln 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22 School Ln 1 does offer parking.
Does 22 School Ln 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 School Ln 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 School Ln 1 have a pool?
No, 22 School Ln 1 does not have a pool.
Does 22 School Ln 1 have accessible units?
No, 22 School Ln 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 School Ln 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 School Ln 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 School Ln 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 School Ln 1 has units with air conditioning.
