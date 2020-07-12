Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction. The community offers a variety of floor plans and vintages, and is only a few blocks away from historic Ardmore with it's convenient location to Suburban Square, the Ardmore train and SEPTA stations, as well as an abundance of shopping and dining along the Main Line. PREMIUM APARTMENT HOMES Inside your apartment you will find designer inspired finishes such as granite countertops and wood flooring, a full-sized washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and large private balconies in select apartment. You will also have access to exclusive amenities such as garage parking, package acceptance, controlled building entry, elevator access, a rooftop terrace and a fitness center. CLASSIC APARTMENT HOMES Here you will enjoy the conveniences of a built in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry center, additional storage options, and Juliet balconies in select apartments.