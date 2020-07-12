All apartments in Ardmore
Find more places like The Athens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ardmore, PA
/
The Athens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

The Athens

11 East Athens Avenue · (610) 609-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ardmore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-11-207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Athens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction. The community offers a variety of floor plans and vintages, and is only a few blocks away from historic Ardmore with it's convenient location to Suburban Square, the Ardmore train and SEPTA stations, as well as an abundance of shopping and dining along the Main Line. PREMIUM APARTMENT HOMES Inside your apartment you will find designer inspired finishes such as granite countertops and wood flooring, a full-sized washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and large private balconies in select apartment. You will also have access to exclusive amenities such as garage parking, package acceptance, controlled building entry, elevator access, a rooftop terrace and a fitness center. CLASSIC APARTMENT HOMES Here you will enjoy the conveniences of a built in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry center, additional storage options, and Juliet balconies in select apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $120
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Dogs
rent: $25
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Other, assigned: paid. We feature a private lot and garages. $75.00 parking space, $100.00 garage space. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Covered parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Athens have any available units?
The Athens has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Athens have?
Some of The Athens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Athens currently offering any rent specials?
The Athens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Athens pet-friendly?
Yes, The Athens is pet friendly.
Does The Athens offer parking?
Yes, The Athens offers parking.
Does The Athens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Athens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Athens have a pool?
No, The Athens does not have a pool.
Does The Athens have accessible units?
No, The Athens does not have accessible units.
Does The Athens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Athens has units with dishwashers.
Does The Athens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Athens has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Athens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road
Ardmore, PA 19003
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003

Similar Pages

Ardmore 1 BedroomsArdmore 2 Bedrooms
Ardmore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArdmore Apartments with Parking
Ardmore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity