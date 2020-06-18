114 West Allen Street

Amenities

Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer. This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment has open concept. Some of the amenities of the building will include a fitness center, lounge and roof deck space for tenant use. Landlord pays snow removal, water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays cable, heating and cooling, hot water and electric. . Ready for June occupancy . Check out the virtual tour! Call for more information.