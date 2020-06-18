All apartments in Allentown
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

114 West Allen Street

114 Allen Street · (610) 216-9934
Location

114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA 18102
6th Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 E · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
new construction
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer. This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment has open concept. Some of the amenities of the building will include a fitness center, lounge and roof deck space for tenant use. Landlord pays snow removal, water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays cable, heating and cooling, hot water and electric. . Ready for June occupancy . Check out the virtual tour! Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 West Allen Street have any available units?
114 West Allen Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 West Allen Street have?
Some of 114 West Allen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 West Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 West Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 West Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 114 West Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 West Allen Street does offer parking.
Does 114 West Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 West Allen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 West Allen Street have a pool?
No, 114 West Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 West Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 114 West Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 West Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 West Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 West Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 West Allen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
