107 Hamilton Street

Amenities
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments. Concierge service and very tight security in the building. The lobby is the showroom for RB Collection the antique car restoration facility attached to the building. So much to mention. State of the art Brivo Security System, Reserved Parking, Concierge Service, Pets friendly... Schedule a showing today!