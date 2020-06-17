All apartments in Allentown
107 Hamilton Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

107 Hamilton Street

107 Hamilton Street · (610) 216-9934
Location

107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102
1st Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 & 7 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
lobby
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments. Concierge service and very tight security in the building. The lobby is the showroom for RB Collection the antique car restoration facility attached to the building. So much to mention. State of the art Brivo Security System, Reserved Parking, Concierge Service, Pets friendly... Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Hamilton Street have any available units?
107 Hamilton Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Hamilton Street have?
Some of 107 Hamilton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Hamilton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 Hamilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Hamilton Street does offer parking.
Does 107 Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Hamilton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 107 Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Hamilton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Hamilton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Hamilton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
