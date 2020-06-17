107 Hamilton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking lobby

Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments. Concierge service and very tight security in the building. The lobby is the showroom for RB Collection the antique car restoration facility attached to the building. So much to mention. State of the art Brivo Security System, Reserved Parking, Concierge Service, Pets friendly... Schedule a showing today!