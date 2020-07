Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bocce court carport courtyard dog park hot tub internet access

Discover Wilsonvilleђs newest and most luxurious apartment community. Terrene at the Grove offers modern one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments for rent in a quiet neighborhood only minutes from I-5. With spacious, open floor plans and a large selection of outstanding community amenities like welcoming resident clubhouse, family-friendly tot lot, and sparkling swimming pool, we have a home that will keep you happy for years to come.