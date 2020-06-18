3835 SW 91st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval

Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval

Approximate Sq Ft: 2187

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Heating: Gas & Electric Heat

Terms: 12 month Lease

Rent: $2,600.00 per month

Security Deposit: $2,575.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Classic Cape Cod on large treed lot. Hardwood floors, arched doorways, lots of natural light. Entry Level has Updated kitchen, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, plus breakfast room and large back deck, great for entertaining.Large dining and sitting rooms. Retro bathroom. Two bedrooms. Lots of storage. Daylight Basement : Large bedroom, full bath, large laundry, wine cellar, plus bonus room. Single car, remote operated garage, long drive with extra parking spot. Fantastic location. Close to Fred Meyers, New Seasons, Starbucks, Jesuit High School.



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal & Washer/Dryer

Parking: Attached Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others (water/sewer remains in Bb Managements name and is billed back to tenants)

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com



*Loft apartment is separate and not included (landlord's sister in law). Gravel parking space belongs to loft. Grounds both front and back, exclusive use of main house tenants.*



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



(RLNE2798556)