3835 SW 91st Avenue

Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval
Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval
Approximate Sq Ft: 2187
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Gas & Electric Heat
Terms: 12 month Lease
Rent: $2,600.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2,575.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description:
Classic Cape Cod on large treed lot. Hardwood floors, arched doorways, lots of natural light. Entry Level has Updated kitchen, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, plus breakfast room and large back deck, great for entertaining.Large dining and sitting rooms. Retro bathroom. Two bedrooms. Lots of storage. Daylight Basement : Large bedroom, full bath, large laundry, wine cellar, plus bonus room. Single car, remote operated garage, long drive with extra parking spot. Fantastic location. Close to Fred Meyers, New Seasons, Starbucks, Jesuit High School.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal & Washer/Dryer
Parking: Attached Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others (water/sewer remains in Bb Managements name and is billed back to tenants)
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com
*Loft apartment is separate and not included (landlord's sister in law). Gravel parking space belongs to loft. Grounds both front and back, exclusive use of main house tenants.*
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon
