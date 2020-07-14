3870 Summerlinn Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1



Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor. The main living space has an open layout, gas fireplace in the living room and front balcony. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and is well designed to fully utilize the storage space with a pantry and built-in desk off the kitchen! Half bath is located off the kitchen as well. 3rd floor has the laundry closet (washer & dryer included), both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has walk-in closet, and a great attached bath. Single car garage with extra storage space & shelves.



Amenities also include access to the clubhouse: gym, tennis court, and lovely outdoor space for the pool, hot tub, barbeques and gas fire pit.



More Details Please Review:

* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Utilities: None Included

* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA

* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $2,000

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: No cats allowed, 1 small dog under 25 lbs with pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/

* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/

* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/20vtg

* Schools: Willamette Elementary school, Athey Creek Middle, West Linn High school: Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.



*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!



