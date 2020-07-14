All apartments in West Linn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3870 Summerlinn Dr.

3870 Summerlinn Drive · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR 97068
Willamette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3870 Summerlinn Dr. · Avail. now

$1,845

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1

Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor. The main living space has an open layout, gas fireplace in the living room and front balcony. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and is well designed to fully utilize the storage space with a pantry and built-in desk off the kitchen! Half bath is located off the kitchen as well. 3rd floor has the laundry closet (washer & dryer included), both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has walk-in closet, and a great attached bath. Single car garage with extra storage space & shelves.

Amenities also include access to the clubhouse: gym, tennis court, and lovely outdoor space for the pool, hot tub, barbeques and gas fire pit.

More Details Please Review:
* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Utilities: None Included
* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,000
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: No cats allowed, 1 small dog under 25 lbs with pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/20vtg
* Schools: Willamette Elementary school, Athey Creek Middle, West Linn High school: Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4077726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have any available units?
3870 Summerlinn Dr. has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have?
Some of 3870 Summerlinn Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3870 Summerlinn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3870 Summerlinn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 Summerlinn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. offers parking.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. has a pool.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3870 Summerlinn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3870 Summerlinn Dr. has units with air conditioning.
