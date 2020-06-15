All apartments in West Linn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2654 Maria Ave.

2654 Maria Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2654 Maria Ct, West Linn, OR 97068
Robinwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Private/Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 127503

Current tenant will be out June 11th, apartment could be shown on the 12th and will be available to rent July 11th. Brand new almost everything - new granite counters, new wood like floors and new carpet and paint. All new stainless appliances including garbage disposal and dishwasher. New kitchen and bathroom sinks. Private park like yard. All utilities, A/C, Internet and Satellite included. Washer/Dryer in unit. Private off street parking. Walking distance to Tri-Met bus and Hwy 43. All window coverings included. New led light fixtures. New storm screen door and awning over porch. This is an upstairs apartment with very easy graduated steps (see picture). Sorry, no garage. Non-refundable $45 background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127503
Property Id 127503

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 Maria Ave. have any available units?
2654 Maria Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Linn, OR.
What amenities does 2654 Maria Ave. have?
Some of 2654 Maria Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 Maria Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2654 Maria Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 Maria Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2654 Maria Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Linn.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2654 Maria Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2654 Maria Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. have a pool?
No, 2654 Maria Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2654 Maria Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2654 Maria Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2654 Maria Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2654 Maria Ave. has units with air conditioning.
