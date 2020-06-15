2654 Maria Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 Private/Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 127503



Current tenant will be out June 11th, apartment could be shown on the 12th and will be available to rent July 11th. Brand new almost everything - new granite counters, new wood like floors and new carpet and paint. All new stainless appliances including garbage disposal and dishwasher. New kitchen and bathroom sinks. Private park like yard. All utilities, A/C, Internet and Satellite included. Washer/Dryer in unit. Private off street parking. Walking distance to Tri-Met bus and Hwy 43. All window coverings included. New led light fixtures. New storm screen door and awning over porch. This is an upstairs apartment with very easy graduated steps (see picture). Sorry, no garage. Non-refundable $45 background and credit check.

No Pets Allowed



