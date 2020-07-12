/
robinwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
284 Apartments for rent in Robinwood, West Linn, OR
Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
839 sqft
Welcome to Caufield Place Caufield Place is a quaint community located in a lush forest setting near downtown West Linn featuring two bedroom units with washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
125 Furnace St
125 Furnace Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1980 sqft
125 Furnace St Available 07/18/20 Luxury Riverfront Condo in Lake Oswego - Come home to your serene riverfront escape at Riverbend Condominiums in Lake Oswego.
Results within 5 miles of Robinwood
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
58 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
850 sqft
788 Pleasant Avenue #11 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Bungalow Apartment Home! Great Location! - Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim.
