2276 Saint Moritz Loop

Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio. Multiple living areas with a gas fireplace and pool table included!



RENTAL FEATURES:

- 4 Bedrooms

- 4 Bathroom

- 3015 SqFt

- Hardwood floors

- Off-street parking

- Dishwasher

- Pool table included

- Backyard patio and deck

- Attached two-car garage

- Gas fireplace

- Washer/Dryer hookups



LOCATION:

Close to I-205 and I-5. Great restaurants and shops near downtown West Linn! Close to West Linn High School.



LEASE DETAILS:

- Rent: $3,195

- Security Deposit: $3,195

- Application Fee: $50/adult

- Renter's insurance required

- Tenants responsible for general yard care

- Tenants to provide their own fridge and W/D

- Lease Terms: 12+ months



Address:

2276 St. Mortiz Loop

West Linn, OR 97068-8629



Provided by:

Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)

3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219



No Pets Allowed



