Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2276 Saint Moritz Loop

2276 Saint Moritz Loop · (503) 941-0276
Location

2276 Saint Moritz Loop, West Linn, OR 97068
Willamette

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2276 Saint Moritz Loop · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3015 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio. Multiple living areas with a gas fireplace and pool table included!

RENTAL FEATURES:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 4 Bathroom
- 3015 SqFt
- Hardwood floors
- Off-street parking
- Dishwasher
- Pool table included
- Backyard patio and deck
- Attached two-car garage
- Gas fireplace
- Washer/Dryer hookups

LOCATION:
Close to I-205 and I-5. Great restaurants and shops near downtown West Linn! Close to West Linn High School.

LEASE DETAILS:
- Rent: $3,195
- Security Deposit: $3,195
- Application Fee: $50/adult
- Renter's insurance required
- Tenants responsible for general yard care
- Tenants to provide their own fridge and W/D
- Lease Terms: 12+ months

Address:
2276 St. Mortiz Loop
West Linn, OR 97068-8629

Provided by:
Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)
3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have any available units?
2276 Saint Moritz Loop has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have?
Some of 2276 Saint Moritz Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Saint Moritz Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Saint Moritz Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Saint Moritz Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Linn.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop offers parking.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have a pool?
No, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have accessible units?
No, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 Saint Moritz Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2276 Saint Moritz Loop has units with air conditioning.
