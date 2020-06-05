2276 Saint Moritz Loop

Amenities
Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio. Multiple living areas with a gas fireplace and pool table included!
RENTAL FEATURES:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 4 Bathroom
- 3015 SqFt
- Hardwood floors
- Off-street parking
- Dishwasher
- Pool table included
- Backyard patio and deck
- Attached two-car garage
- Gas fireplace
- Washer/Dryer hookups
LOCATION:
Close to I-205 and I-5. Great restaurants and shops near downtown West Linn! Close to West Linn High School.
LEASE DETAILS:
- Rent: $3,195
- Security Deposit: $3,195
- Application Fee: $50/adult
- Renter's insurance required
- Tenants responsible for general yard care
- Tenants to provide their own fridge and W/D
- Lease Terms: 12+ months
Address:
2276 St. Mortiz Loop
West Linn, OR 97068-8629
Provided by:
Uptown Properties (www.uptownpm.com)
3526 SW Troy St, Portland, OR 97219
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914245)