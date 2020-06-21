8980 NW Cornell Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN

Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now!

Heat: Gas

No utilities included in rent

Year Built: 1961

Levels: 2

Layout: Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, living room, dining room, den on main level. Downstairs large family room, full bathroom and bedroom, and oversized utility room and additional storage

Amenities: One level with daylight basement. Large lot, easy access to freeway and downtown. Double pane windows, Pleated shades, gas fireplace upstairs and wood insert downstairs., covered deck and patio, sprinkler system, central a/c. Granite kitchen island with additional sink. Hardwood floors in master bedroom. with ceiling fan. Basement bar. Professional landscaping included. Beaverton Schools

Garage: 2 car with opener

Fenced: backyard

Vehicle Restrictions: RV parking available

Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset

PET POLICY: Up to 2 pets allow with breed restrictions. Additional $500 deposit per pet.

Directions: Cornell Rd, West of Forest Park

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.



SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845625)