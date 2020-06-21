All apartments in West Haven-Sylvan
8980 NW Cornell Rd

8980 Northwest Cornell Road · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8980 NW Cornell Rd · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2988 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now!
Heat: Gas
No utilities included in rent
Year Built: 1961
Levels: 2
Layout: Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, living room, dining room, den on main level. Downstairs large family room, full bathroom and bedroom, and oversized utility room and additional storage
Amenities: One level with daylight basement. Large lot, easy access to freeway and downtown. Double pane windows, Pleated shades, gas fireplace upstairs and wood insert downstairs., covered deck and patio, sprinkler system, central a/c. Granite kitchen island with additional sink. Hardwood floors in master bedroom. with ceiling fan. Basement bar. Professional landscaping included. Beaverton Schools
Garage: 2 car with opener
Fenced: backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: RV parking available
Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: Up to 2 pets allow with breed restrictions. Additional $500 deposit per pet.
Directions: Cornell Rd, West of Forest Park
**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

