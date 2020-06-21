8980 NW Cornell Rd

Amenities
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now!
Heat: Gas
No utilities included in rent
Year Built: 1961
Levels: 2
Layout: Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, living room, dining room, den on main level. Downstairs large family room, full bathroom and bedroom, and oversized utility room and additional storage
Amenities: One level with daylight basement. Large lot, easy access to freeway and downtown. Double pane windows, Pleated shades, gas fireplace upstairs and wood insert downstairs., covered deck and patio, sprinkler system, central a/c. Granite kitchen island with additional sink. Hardwood floors in master bedroom. with ceiling fan. Basement bar. Professional landscaping included. Beaverton Schools
Garage: 2 car with opener
Fenced: backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: RV parking available
Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: Up to 2 pets allow with breed restrictions. Additional $500 deposit per pet.
Directions: Cornell Rd, West of Forest Park
