Home
/
West Haven-Sylvan, OR
/
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace

654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace · (503) 799-4802
Location

654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace · Avail. Jul 15

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably. This immaculate Renaissance Townhome was tastefully designed with 2 master suites. Gourmet kitchen w/ 5 burner gas cook-top, granite & rich hardwoods. Close proximity to Nike, Intel, St. V's, 217, 26, serene nature trails and NW PDX. Unincorporated Washington County.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have any available units?
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have?
Some of 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Haven-Sylvan.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace offer parking?
No, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace has a pool.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have accessible units?
No, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace has units with air conditioning.
