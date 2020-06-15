Amenities

654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably. This immaculate Renaissance Townhome was tastefully designed with 2 master suites. Gourmet kitchen w/ 5 burner gas cook-top, granite & rich hardwoods. Close proximity to Nike, Intel, St. V's, 217, 26, serene nature trails and NW PDX. Unincorporated Washington County.



No Pets Allowed



