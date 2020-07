Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car wash area e-payments guest suite key fob access smoke-free community

At Forest Rim Apartments in Tualatin, Oregon, you get urban access with the tranquility and comfort that living next to the Tualatin River provides. Forest Rim Apartments has 11 unique floor plans ranging from efficient studios to spacious 3 bedroom apartments with amenities such as full size washer dryers and walk in closets. Located in the heart of the Tualatin Valley and just minutes from downtown Portland, Forest Rim Apartments has the perfect home for you!