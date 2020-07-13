Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Manor.
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
courtyard
playground
Franklin Manor is an apartment community in a beautiful courtyard setting. Franklin Manor is easily accessible from Highway 30, and is within walking distance to shopping, parks, schools, restaurants, and the St. Helen's Public Library; we have a walk-score of 83!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 25 LBS or less
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Franklin Manor have any available units?
Franklin Manor has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Franklin Manor have?
Some of Franklin Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Manor is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Manor offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Manor offers parking.
Does Franklin Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Manor have a pool?
Yes, Franklin Manor has a pool.
Does Franklin Manor have accessible units?
No, Franklin Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Franklin Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Franklin Manor does not have units with air conditioning.