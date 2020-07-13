All apartments in St. Helens
Find more places like
Franklin Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Helens, OR
/
Franklin Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

Franklin Manor

86 Shore Drive · (503) 902-4988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Helens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR 97051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
courtyard
playground
Franklin Manor is an apartment community in a beautiful courtyard setting. Franklin Manor is easily accessible from Highway 30, and is within walking distance to shopping, parks, schools, restaurants, and the St. Helen's Public Library; we have a walk-score of 83!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 25 LBS or less

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Franklin Manor have any available units?
Franklin Manor has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Franklin Manor have?
Some of Franklin Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Manor is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Manor offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Manor offers parking.
Does Franklin Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Manor have a pool?
Yes, Franklin Manor has a pool.
Does Franklin Manor have accessible units?
No, Franklin Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Franklin Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Franklin Manor does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Helens 3 BedroomsSt. Helens Apartments with BalconySt. Helens Apartments with ParkingSt. Helens Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Helens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WAFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPacific University